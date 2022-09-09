FRINTON and Walton’s mayor has paid tribute to the Queen following her death.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.

Frinton and Walton Town Council mayor Terry Allen said the thoughts of the council and the citizens of Frinton, Walton, Great Holland, Kirby Cross, and Kirby-le-Soken, are with the Royal family as they grieve for their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mr Allen said: “The Queen demonstrated extraordinary dedication and commitment to duty throughout her reign and did so with a graceful strength and admirable determination.

“She ruled throughout decades of change, from the dark post-war years through to the new horizons of the 21st Century, the Coronavirus, providing essential continuity for the nation.

“This is a period of public grief when people who do not know each other come together to mourn a national figure who has been consistent throughout our lives and for whom we have collective affection despite not knowing her personally.”

He added that there will be an opportunity for members of the parishes to give their condolences to the King, in the form of a condolence book at the Town Council Offices.

The book will be retained in local archives.