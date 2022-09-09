A HEALTH boss has reflected on the day Her Majesty the Queen opened Colchester Hospital, while also describing her as an “inspiration to all” following her death.

The Queen's death has rocked the nation, as well as the world, with millions paying tribute to the UK’s beloved figurehead.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, has also joined the mourning for the Queen.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: The Queen officially opening Colchester HospitalThe Queen officially opening Colchester Hospital

Just under four decades ago, she officially opened Colchester Hospital, which Mr Hulme is in charge of running as part of the trust.

“We are all immensely saddened by the news Her Majesty The Queen has died,” he said.

“Many long-standing colleagues at Colchester Hospital remember with great pride the day Her Majesty The Queen opened the hospital in May 1985.

“Her Majesty The Queen dedicated her life to public service and her kindness, compassion and sense of duty is an inspiration to us all.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the Royal Family.”