A THIEF has been fined after stealing food and booze from a supermarket in Clacton.

Frankie Cooper, 30, of Grenfell Avenue, Holland-on-Sea, admitted two charges of theft when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he stole food items valued at £20 from a Morrisons store in Clacton on May 28 and Smirnoff vodka, valued at £34, on May 31.

He was fined £120, ordered to pay £105 costs and £20 in compensation, as well as a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

