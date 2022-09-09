A THIEF has been fined after stealing food and booze from a supermarket in Clacton.
Frankie Cooper, 30, of Grenfell Avenue, Holland-on-Sea, admitted two charges of theft when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard he stole food items valued at £20 from a Morrisons store in Clacton on May 28 and Smirnoff vodka, valued at £34, on May 31.
He was fined £120, ordered to pay £105 costs and £20 in compensation, as well as a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel