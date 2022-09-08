Schools across the UK are set to remain open following the Queen’s death after the Department for Education issued guidance.

It is reported the government shared an update with headteachers in an email on Thursday night.

The email, seen by SchoolsWeek, said: “We have now entered a period of national mourning that will continue until the end of the State Funeral. Guidance providing the public, businesses and institutions with advice on the period of national mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be issued by the Cabinet Office and available on GOV.UK.”

The department added schools and colleges “should remain open” during this period and said: “whilst normal attendance is expected, headteachers continue to have the power to authorise leaves of absence for pupils in exceptional circumstances.”

The update suggested schools may want to “consider conducting special activities, holding assemblies or adapting planned lessons to reflect the period of national mourning and commemorate the life of Her Majesty may wish to repurpose the lesson materials about the Queen’s Jubilee produced by Royal Collections Trust and The National Archives”.

News of Her Majesty’s death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family.

The statement read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.