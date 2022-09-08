Schools across the country are set to be issued imminent guidance from the Department of Education following the Queen’s death. According to reports, schools will learn whether they should close on Friday.

The Department for Education said it will "will issue advice in due course to all schools should [the Queen die]".

It is expected all school children will be allowed to observe the official national day of mourning on the day of her funeral , however whether schools will shut before then is still unknown.

Operation London Bridge suggests the government will not order companies to give their staff the day off but it will be expected that the country takes a day off in remembrance.

The news of her death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family.

A statement read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Charles breaks silence after becoming King

King Charles has issued his first statement as monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Following the announcement His Majesty The King said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”