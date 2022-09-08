King Charles has issued his first statement as monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of the Queen at 6.30pm on Thursday.

The statement read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Following the announcement His Majesty The King said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Queen Elizabeth II dies

Born on April 21, 1926, during the reign of her paternal grandfather King George V Queen Elizabeth II went on the be Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

As the oldest daughter of King George VI, she became Queen following his death in 1952 while on a tour of Australia and New Zealand with her late husband, Prince Philip.

Her coronation took place the following year and she was crowned aged 27.

She has since become one of the most-loved figures around the world travelling more widely than any other monarch during her extraordinary reign.

Elizabeth II is the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, and plans are in motion for a host of national festivities in June to mark the occasion.

Her reign has stretched from the post-war years through a new millennium and into a radically altered 21st century.

Her time on the throne has seen 15 prime ministers from the Second World War leader Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

She is survived by her four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.