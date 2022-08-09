Live

The Queen dies aged 96 - Essex pays tribute

By Jessica Day-Parker

  • Buckingham Palace has announced that Her Majesty The Queen, Queen Elizabeth II, has died.
  • In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
  • The Queen dedicated her life to her royal duty.

5 Comments
