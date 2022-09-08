Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The news of her death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family.

Her death brings an end to a 70-year reign, the longest in history, having ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI on 6 February 1952.

Her coronation took place the following year and she was crowned aged 27.

She has since become one of the most-loved figures around the world travelling more widely than any other monarch during her extraordinary reign.