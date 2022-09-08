CLACTON MP Giles Watling spoke of the Queen's radiant smile following a private meeting at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday evening.

Mr Watling, a former actor who appeared in the BBC sitcom Bread in the 1980s, paid tribute to Her Majesty.

He said: “The Queen has been the most amazing representative for this country for my whole lifetime.

“I was born in February 1953 so have been an Elizabethan for almost 70 years of my life.

“I have met most of her family over many years before I became a politician.

“I was lucky enough to be at a private party at Buckingham Palace a number of years ago.

“The Queen was the most amazing person – she would unleash that smile and make you feel that she was genuinely interested in what you do.

“I deeply admire her servitude to the nation. My thoughts are with her and the royal family.”