POLICE are requesting any information to aid in the resolution of a car theft case that took place in St Osyth.

The theft took place in Clacton Road, St Osyth between Thursday, September 1 and Saturday, September 3.

The owner of the car, who would not like to be identified, detailed the circumstances that led to them finding out about the break in that saw items stolen from the car.

They said: “We think it happened after the bank holiday, only because we discovered our car was broken into and one of our neighbours was broken into as well.

“I hadn’t used the care as I work from home so I didn’t notice the car was broken into until a few days after.

“We only found out on Saturday because the car was messy, asked my partner and they didn’t know anything but the car was really messy, we think it was a keyless entry.”

A spokeswoman for Essex Police said: “We received an allegation of theft from a vehicle in St Osyth, Clacton.

“The car was reported to be parked in Clacton Road when the theft took place, sometime between 1 and 3 September.

“Anyone who has information that could help our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 42/229547/22.”