POLITICIANS and councillors from across north and mid Essex have sent well wishes to Queen Elizabeth after concerns were raised over her health.

Hey Royal Highness has currently been placed under medical supervision by doctors at Balmoral.

The Queen’s immediate family members have been informed and the likes of Prince Charles and Prince William are travelling to Balmoral to see her.

MPs and councillors serving north and mid Essex have now voiced their support for the Queen, sending heartfelt well wishes.

Clacton MP and former actor Giles Watling, who appeared in the BBC sitcom Bread in the 1980s, said: “The Queen has been the most amazing representative for this country for my whole lifetime.

“I was born in February 1953 so have been an Elizabethan for almost 70 years of my life.

“I have met most of her family over many years before I became a politician.

“I was lucky enough to be at a private party at Buckingham Palace a number of years ago

“The Queen was the most amazing person – she would unleash that smile and make you feel as if she’s genuinely interested in what you do.

“I deeply admire her servitude to the nation. My thoughts are with her and the royal family.”

Colchester MP Will Quince has also said he is saddened by the developments.

He added: "Deeply concerning news from Buckingham Palace. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

James Cleverley, MP for Braintree, echoed the sentiments of his colleagues.

He said: "My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family today. I wish her a full and swift recovery."

Darius G Laws, Colchester councillor, said: "Thoughts and best wishes to Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this concerning time."

Fellow Colchester councillor Adam Fox has also sent his well wishes to the Queen.

He said: "Thoughts and best wishes with HM The Queen and her family."