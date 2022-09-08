OVER the years, the Queen made numerous trips to Colchester and north Essex, much to the delight of flag-waving royalists who would gather to catch a glimpse.

Following her sad death, we have decided to take a trip down memory lane and look back at the times Her Majesty visited the area.

She first visited Colchester in June 1949 when she was still Princess Elizabeth but her first trip to the city during her reign was back in 1958. She also headed to Colchester in May 1985.

The crowds turned out in force to see her Royal Highness, who visited the University of Essex and saw a library book exhibition and telecommunications building.

She then went on to enjoy a lunch at Colchester Town Hall where she was served by catering students from Colchester Institute.

She later appeared on the balcony to the delight of the gathered crowds and collected posies as she walked along Colchester High Street.

Crowds of people six deep cheered as she drove away in a glass-topped Rolls Royce.

The Queen then officially opened Colchester General Hospital in Turner Road.

In 2004 Harwich was decorated in Union flags as the Queen and Prince Philip visited to endorse Charter 400 celebrations.

She visited went to the Guildhall and toured the Mayflower exhibition and visitor centre at Ha’penny Pier, saw Trinity House, the 1912 Centre and the Electric Palace cinema.

She then delighted crowds in Colchester with a walkabout before enjoying lunch in the Town Hall.

Afterwards, she went to the University of Essex to unveil a commemorative plaque to mark its 40th anniversary.

Her most recent trip to north Essex saw the Queen visit the Maldon Salt Crystal Company in October 2010.