A LITERARY space for youngsters who love to lose themselves in a book is inviting seasiders to enjoy a fantasy paperback together.

The Nose, in Newgate Street, Walton, will host its latest book club event on October 1 from 12.30pm.

The meeting will see them read through novel Sea, which is part of The Huntress trilogy from Sarah Driver.

A spokesman for the event said: “Come along and join us if you are around nine to 15-years-old.”

To find out more information search The Nose on Facebook.