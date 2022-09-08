A LITERARY space for youngsters who love to lose themselves in a book is inviting seasiders to enjoy a fantasy paperback together.
The Nose, in Newgate Street, Walton, will host its latest book club event on October 1 from 12.30pm.
The meeting will see them read through novel Sea, which is part of The Huntress trilogy from Sarah Driver.
A spokesman for the event said: “Come along and join us if you are around nine to 15-years-old.”
To find out more information search The Nose on Facebook.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here