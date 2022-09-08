A HISTORIC tennis club says its £90,000 fundraising goal to save its iconic thatched roof is within sight.

Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club, in Holland Road, needs to undertake urgent substantial works to the roof of the clubhouse.

If the £90,000 works are not completed soon, it is feared costs could rise to as much as £250,000.

Now a special fundraising dinner with a live performance from X factor finalist Casper Clarke will take place on Saturday, October 1.

James Max, club chairman and TalkTV presenter, said the club is well on the way to raising the funds to refurbish the iconic thatched roof – with two thirds of the target being raised since the campaign was launched earlier in the summer.

"We recognise that the timing of our fundraising could not be more difficult,” he said.

“Having just come out of the pandemic and heading into a possible recession with rising energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis beginning to bite, raising money is a significant challenge.

“Our members, benefactors and supporters have been incredibly generous.

“But we're not there yet - and that's why we are hosting a fundraising dinner on Saturday 1st October."

There will be a two-course dinner, costing £35 for remembers and £40 for non-members, as well as an “amazing” auction of items, including a visit to the All England Club in Wimbledon and trips to TalkTV's studios.

James added: “This event should be a lot of fun whilst raising necessary funds.

“The club hopes to significantly increase the amount raised and get closer to our ultimate target.

“The event is open to members and non-members alike and we hope the community will come together to help reach our goal.

“In recent years the club has doubled its membership, has the best gym in the local area, reintroduced croquet after a 30 year hiatus and continues to build as a destination for a range of sporting and social activities.”

The club fears that if the roof is not repaired urgently, repair costs could spiral to £250,000.

But it is hoped the refurbishment plan will give at least 30 years of new life to the roof.

For more details about the event, go to www.fosltc.com