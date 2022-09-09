Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, September 9 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 in both directions between Junction 29 and 31 there will be carriageway closures for barrier/fence safety repairs from 9pm until 5am.

Dartford Crossing

No closures have been listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

On the M25 clockwise between Junction 26 and 27 there will be lane closures and link road closures for sign installation between 10pm and 6am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, September 10 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Northbound between Junctions 19 and 25 there will be a carriageway closure for inspection survey from 9pm to 5am.

During the same time period there will also be slip road closure for signs between Junction 22 and 21 on the Southbound way.

Dartford Crossing

On the West Tunnel northbound crossing there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works between 10pm and 5am.

M25

No closures have been listed on the M25 Essex Junctions for this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, September 11 in Essex?





A12

The 24 hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex from Sunday, September 11 until October 29.

Again on the A12 Northbound between Junctions 19 and 25 there will be a carriageway closure for inspection survey from 9pm to 5am.

Just on Junction 19 specifically there will be a carriageway closure and diversion route for structure - new/reconstruction from the same time.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

No closures have been listed on the M25 Essex Junctions for this day.