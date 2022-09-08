A COMMUNITY group managed to raise hundreds of pounds for an essential charity dedicated to funding research into a specific cancer after attending an event.

The Clacton-on-Sea Lions Club set-up shop at the popular and hugely successful Great Bentley Village Show last Saturday on the Village Green.

During the afternoon members from the group sold a range of costume jewellery while also running a Prize Every Time soft toy game.

In total, their efforts generated an impressive £337, of which £136 will now be donated to the Brain Tumour Research Appeal.

Liz Godden, from the Clacton-on-Sea Lions Club, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to all who came to see us at the Great Bentley Village Show on Saturday.

“We are absolutely delighted to let you know we raised the fantastic total of £337 at the event.

“£136 of this total was from sales of the lovely costume jewellery, which will be donated to The Brain Tumour Research Appeal.

“Thank you all again - we could not do what we do without your continued support.”

To find out more information about the Clacton-on-Sea Lions Club, one of the largest Lions groups in East Anglia, visit facebook.com/clactonlions.