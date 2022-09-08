A WOMAN has been banned from owning animals for ten years after admitting to neglecting more than 30 animals.

Natalie Scott, 38, admitted causing unnecessary suffering by being neglectful and failing to ensure the welfare of 33 dogs.

During a sentencing hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court yesterday, Wednesday, September 7, she was given a two-year community order and must complete 220 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from owning all animals for ten years.

She will not be able to apply for that ban to be lifted for at least eight years.

It comes after Scott, of Langley Green, Feering, was arrested after Essex Police, working alongside the RSPCA, Braintree Council and vets, obtained an emergency warrant on April 9 in 2021.

They had been alerted to animals being kept in worrying conditions at an address in Feering.

When they executed the warrant, they seized 37 dogs and puppies and a pony, all of which were taken to the RSPCA for care.

Police say the dogs were being kept in a room which smelt strongly of urine and faeces and was stacked in small, heavily soiled crates which were barely big enough to stand or turn around in.

Some of the were puppies in pairs making even less space for them in those inadequate crates.

The pony was described by an independent vet as having "very poor body condition" which "would have made it feel lethargic, cold and depressed".

The animals have either found new homes or are now being well cared for by the RSPCA.

The investigation was led by PCs Jasmine Thorndyke and Jeff Russell, of the Braintree Town Centre Team.

They said: "This has been one of our most challenging and emotive investigations we have dealt with in our careers.

"We would like to thank all the wonderful people and organisations who have assisted us with this investigation.

"Especially the kennels and all the staff for looking after our animals so well and providing them with a home.

"We would like to invite you to join us in wishing all our animals the very best futures in their new homes.

"Throughout this investigation, we have personally got to know all the animals individually and spent rests day walking, fussing, and cuddling them.

"All that's left to say from us we hope every animal enjoys their new homes and be spoilt rotten."