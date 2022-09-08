A TENDRING care service has achieved a prestigious rating following a meticulous survey of its hardworking staff members and satisfied clients.

Home Instead, which provides support to residents in their own homes in Clacton, Frinton and Walton, has just been awarded 5 Star Employer status.

The Pursuing Excellence by Advancing Quality rating was given by WorkBuzz after employees and clients were asked to answer questions about the company.

The results show 100 per cent of those surveyed said their care professional arrives on time, while 95 per cent said their carer was well matched to their needs.

Impressively, 94 per cent of Home Instead staffers also said they felt proud to work for company and would be happy to recommend it as a great place to work.

Jean Allen, Home Instead CEO, said: “We are thrilled to receive a 5 Star Employer rating once again.

“It’s important to us we live up to our pledges of delivering outstanding care and our dedicated team feels valued, supported, listened to and receives exceptional training.

“Well done to the team for the great results we received from our clients who clearly appreciate your professionalism, commitment, and care.

“And of course, we never rest on our laurels, the results of the survey will help us continue to improve and make decisions to shape future plans.”