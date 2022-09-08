A SHOCKED MP has revealed he has received racist abuse after being appointed to a top government role.

Braintree MP James Cleverly has claimed “masks are slipping” after voicing concerns over racist abuse on Twitter.

The 53-year-old MP was named as the new Foreign Secretary on Tuesday following the election of Liz Truss as the Conservative Party’s new leader and subsequent Prime Minister.

It comes after the Braintree MP, who was first elected in 2015, briefly served as Education secretary from July in the dying months of Boris Johnson’s Government.

Wow. A lot of masks are slipping this week. Some people really have a problem with @Conservatives having such a diverse team under @trussliz



Got told to leave the country by Steve Bray on Monday, got called a coconut today. What joys will the rest of the week bring? — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) September 7, 2022

But the new job has come with some backlash according to the MP who claims to have been racially abused.

Championing the Government’s diverse cabinet, with no white males holding any of the top cabinet positions, the MP tweeted: “Wow. A lot of masks are slipping this week.

“Some people really have a problem with the Conservatives having such a diverse team under Liz Truss.”

In a tweet, which has since been deleted, cabinet members Kwasi Kwarteng, Suella Braverman, and Mr Cleverly were subject to a derogatory remark about their race.

The MP also claims to have been verbally abused near Parliament by Steve Bray, also known as Mr Stop Brexit.

In a video, Mr Bray can be heard saying “you’re a disgrace Mr Cleverly. Your party is finished.

“The sooner you’re out of the UK the better.”

In response, Mr Cleverly can be heard saying “send me home? Do you want me to go home do you?”

Our new Foreign Secretary…James Clevery pic.twitter.com/ySlcVAw0ZY — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 6, 2022

On social media, Mr Cleverly added: “Got told to leave the country by Steve Bray on Monday, got called a coconut today.

“What joys will the rest of the week bring?”