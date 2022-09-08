A WORLD leading tribute band celebrating the music of one of the biggest groups on the entire planet will take to the stage of a seaside music venue later this year.

Coldplace will play at the Princes Theatre, inside the town hall, in Station Road, Clacton, on November 12 as part of their biggest UK tour to date.

As the name suggests, the group perform tracks by the Chris Martin-fronted rock quartet Coldplay, and also embody their stage personas and outfits.

Audience members can, therefore, expect to hear the Grammy award-winning band’s biggest hits, such as Yellow, Paradise, Viva La Vida, The Scientist and Clocks.

Shane Crofts, frontman of Coldplace, says he and his fellow members have been working closely with the four-piece’s creative director to perfect the production.

He said: “We’ve been busy studying the brand new Coldplay sets and have also had a chat with Phil Harvey from Coldplay about their new style and the brand new tracks.

“He’s really looking forwards to seeing our interpretation of Coloratura, as it’s such a long song.

“We don’t want to give too much away, but we can say that there will be even more lasers on stage and lots of flashing lights on our instruments.”

Tickets cost £20 and can be purchased by visiting princestheatre.co.uk.