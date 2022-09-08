A LAIDBACK and long-running band will bring their relaxed brand of acoustic pop to an entertainment retailer this weekend for a special in-store gig.

A Light Left On, from Clacton, will perform inside HMV, in Culver Square Shopping Centre, Colchester, this Saturday from 12.30pm.

In recent months, the store has been regularly staging unsigned bands in a bid to introduce them to a wider audience.

The group, whose music has been described as “not so bad” and “buttery”, is comprised of David Brown and Simon Daye.

During their set, customers can expect a range of covers of well-known songs, as well as some original material, to soundtrack their shopping experience.

Songwriter David has been a musician for more than 20 years and is also a well-known music teacher in the Clacton area, so he knows his way around a melody.

Alongside his close friend Kevin Barnes, he has also recently founded BreezeFest, which has become an annual festival on the Tendring seafront.

A spokesman for HMV Colchester said: “This Saturday we have the awesome and super talented A Light Left On and join us for this free event.”

To find out more information about A Light Left On visit facebook.com/alightlefton.