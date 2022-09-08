As part of Disney+ Day celebrations, fans can subscribe to the service for just £1.99 a month.
The special introductory offer is available from today, with new and returning subscribers able to get one month of Disney+ for £1.99.
The offer will be available until Tuesday, September 20
Special offers are also available at Disney Parks this week.
The Disney+ Day celebration leads into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa where subscribers in attendance can receive access to even more onsite perks and expect exciting announcements and first-looks at upcoming Disney+ Originals.
Special Subscriber Perks for Disney+ Day
Today, Disney+ subscribers and their party with theme park admission and reservations are invited to enter the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris 30 minutes before regular park open to extend the celebrations.
Additional Disney+ Day Celebrations from Across Disney Parks
Today, guests of Disneyland Resort in California, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will discover festive décor, special character sightings and photo opportunities.
The morning will be “plussed” with more pixie dust as guests staying in select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and Hotels of the Disneyland Resort will have the opportunity to enter 60 minutes before regular park open at any Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park (with valid park admission and reservations).
Hong Kong Disneyland will celebrate with guests visiting the park on September 10.
