BUSINESSES across Tendring that are concerned about their future are being offered advice from a series of support organisations.
The North Essex Economic Board, which Tendring Council is part of, is working to drive economic growth and support struggling firms.
On behalf of the partnership, several support organisations are working to provide businesses with access to free support and advice to guide them through their challenges to reach their ambitions.
A spokesperson for the North Essex Economic Board said: “Backing Essex Business is delivered by Let’s Do Business Group, it offers free finance and debt management support alongside access to business finance including start-up loans, growth loans, and the recovery loan scheme.
“Best Growth Hub provides one-to-one support to businesses to make sure they are maximising the options available to them.
“Colbea offers free support covering start-ups, imports and exports, digital skills and cyber security, and help transitioning to low carbon.”
The organisations are collaborating to aid businesses with guidance and signposting them towards the support that is available.
For more information on the North Essex Economic Board visit bit.ly/3Oww37Y.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here