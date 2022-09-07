A COUNCIL has said there is no evidence to suggest recent bird flu outbreaks are linked after the third case to hit Essex in a year was confirmed.

An isolated outbreak of Avian Influenza has been confirmed at a premises just outside Tolleshunt Major, Maldon.

Essex County Council has said the outbreak is in kept birds and there are no cases in people.

The response is being led by Essex County Council, Maldon District Council and the Animal and Plant Health Agency. Health officials have visited the site and taken several actions including testing and cleansing and disinfection.

Avian Influenza is a disease which mainly affects birds, but on rare occasions, it can affect mammals including humans.

This is the third outbreak of Avian Influenza in Essex in the past year, however the council say there is no evidence to suggest that any of the outbreaks are linked.

As a result of the fresh outbreak, a number of precautionary measures are being put in place.

Officers will be visiting around 1,200 houses and commercial properties within a 3km Protection Zone to identify any poultry keepers.

They will also explain the actions that need to be undertaken, including a requirement to house or keep poultry isolated, and advise who to contact in the event of a suspected case.

Road signage will be erected on main roads entering or leaving the 3km Protection Zone.

Avian Influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

However, anyone who is concerned should call NHS 111 or speak to their GP.

People in direct contact with the affected birds have been contacted and offered appropriate preventative treatment.

Pet owners with other animals do not usually need to take other action.

If a person has concerns regarding their pet, they should contact their private veterinary surgeon.

The Food Standards Agency has said that on the basis of the current scientific evidence, Avian Influenza poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.

Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

Essex County Council Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health, said Coucnillor John Spence said: “It is important to reassure people that the risk of anyone becoming infected as a result of an outbreak like this is extremely low.

“Nevertheless, it is important that we put the correct precautions in place and working with Defra and Maldon District Council this is what we have done.

“We will be visiting around 1,200 premises around the site of the outbreak, and offering information and advice, over the coming days.”

Cllr Penny Channer, Leader of Maldon District Council added: “As the local council, we are ready to help our colleagues at Defra, the Animal and Plant Health Agency and Essex County Council in any way we can, and particularly with activity to make local people aware of this outbreak.

“The important thing is for people to react sensibly, understand there is minimal risk to human health, and if you keep birds then to follow the measures set out by the authorities.”

Dr David Edwards, Consultant in Health Protection at UK Health Security Agency East, said: “Avian Influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

"We are working closely with APHA and DEFRA to monitor the situation and have provided the necessary public health advice to anyone on site as a precaution.

“Try not to touch any sick or dead birds and make sure to wash your hands thoroughly with soap after contact with any animal.”