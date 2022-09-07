AN Inner Wheel club has welcomed a new president.

Kathryn Russell has taken over as president of the Inner Wheel Club of Harwich and Dovercourt from Beryl Whittingham.

Beryl said: "Kath was president at the time we went into lockdown with Covid, which was such a pity as she hadn’t had much time to experience a full year at the helm.

She very kindly carried on for a second year until we at last were able to meet again.

"She was president at the time we should have had out 60th Charter Anniversary, which was not able to take place due to Covid.

"This eventually took place in the spring of this year.

"Even though pestered by Covid, the club has continued its fundraising for national, local and international causes and Kath is very much looking forward to enjoying a full and successful year this coming 12 months."