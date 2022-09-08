A FAST-FOOD restaurant franchise specialising in American-style submarine sandwiches has launched a new store in a seaside town.

Subway has unveiled its new drive-thru at the Brook Retail Park, in London Road, Clacton, after setting its sights on the former Carphone Warehouse unit in 2020.

The plans are said to have been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but is now finally available to the hungry seasiders.

The new restaurant is owned by franchisees Adrian Johnson and Liam Dalgarno, who have now opened 17 of the shops in East Anglia.

N/A

A spokeswoman for Subway in Clacton, for which there will be a grand opening on Monday, said: “This really puts Clacton on the map for Subway lovers out there.

“We have had plenty of time to plan out the shop and recruit a great team, creating more than 20 jobs for the community.

“Opening a subway drive-thru is still very new to us, but we can’t wait to offer this service to our customers.”

The Brook Retail Park Subway is open between 6am and 11pm seven days a week.