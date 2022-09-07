LOYAL theatregoers are being invited to walk the red carpet and commemorate a long-running entertainment venue’s landmark anniversary next weekend.

The Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, is celebrating 90 years of showbusiness with a special afternoon tea next Sunday.

During the afternoon event, guests will be treated to thrilling performances from Neil Sands and his West End Girls, as well the Princes Youth Theatre.

The attendees, who will be seated at round tables, will also be given a box filled with tasty sandwiches, a scone, spreadable cream and jam, and a delicious brownie.

A spokesman for the Princes Theatre, run by Tendring Council, said: “We would like to invite our valued customers to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion.

“Numbers will be limited to 150 so book early. If you have dietary requirements notify the box office at the time of booking or add a comment if you choose to book online.”

The cabaret-style anniversary event will start at 2pm but eager guests can arrive anytime from 1.15pm.

Tickets cost £21.50 plus a £3 booking fee and can be purchased by visiting the theatre’s website princestheatre.co.uk.

Alternatively, the venue box office can be contacted by calling 01255 686633.