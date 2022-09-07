LUCKY youngsters scooped a hamper full of prizes after winning a summer colouring competition.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring held the competition to help promote its free family first aid workshops, held throughout the summer.

Colouring sheets with free pencils were handed out to children at summer safety awareness events across Tendring and were available to pick up from CVST hubs in Clacton and Harwich as well as from Brightlingsea.

The winners have been announced as Ashley Cook, age 5, for Clacton, and Amber and Eloise Anstie, aged 9, for Brightlingsea.

Lee Knight, seasonal resilience manager, said: “This summer we were keen to engage with families across Tendring to share our summer safety advice and free first aid workshops.

“As part of this we were delighted to offer a summer colouring competition for children.

“We had some really lovely entries and are so pleased the children enjoyed colouring in the beach themed picture.

“We ran the competition in Clacton, Brightlingsea and Harwich with the winners all receiving a hamper of goodies including a summer activity set such as a bat and ball, and some treats.

“In Brightlingsea, card and stationary shop Spirals and Brightlingsea Town Council together provided colouring sets for runners up.

“Well done to all the children who entered and thank you for taking part.”