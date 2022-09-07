A SPECIAL concert is taking to celebrate the end of summer as a band is playing for the first time at a venue.
The Hit List are an Essex-based function band and will perform at Thrive Outdoor in Kirby.
The band plays a wide range of covers and there will be a licensed bar with food on sale at the outdoor venue.
Thrive outdoor is an 11 acre site within the farmland off the Hamford Backwaters which hosts several outdoor events throughout the year.
The show is set to take place on Friday, September 9, in Devereux Farm, Kirby.
For more information on The Hit List’s show and to book your tickets visit bit.ly/3KQmY8U.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here