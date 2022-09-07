A MOBILE support team will be on hand to offer advice and assistance to any seasiders in need of help when they pull into a seaside town next month.
The SOS Bus, which is facilitated by Open Road in partnership with the SHELLS group, will park up on Millennium Square in Walton on October 3, 17 and 31.
During the stop-off, the vehicle’s onboard group of community champions will be able to provide a helping hand to residents with any concerns they may have.
They will also be able to connect them with a whole host of charities and groups such as the likes of NEST Assist, Health Advocate and Addiction Services.
Details will also be available for Community Voluntary Services Tendring, Anglia Care Trust, EPUT Mental Health Nursing, and Phoenix Horizons.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring, officers from which recently visited the SOS Bus, said: “Do you need some support or advice? or know someone who does?
“The SOS Bus will engage local residents to access important services locally to meet their needs - just pop by.”
Prior to October the SOS Bus will next appear in Walton on September 19 between 10am and 3pm.
To find out more information about the SOS Bus visit openroad.org.uk/our-services/sos-buses-and-festivals/sos-buses.
