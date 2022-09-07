Brits who use Facebook Marketplace have been issued a warning over a scam that could cost victims thousands of pounds.

Nev Schulman, host of MTV show Catfish, has spoken out to raise awareness over the latest Facebook scam.

One scam sees fraudsters targeting unsuspecting buyers by sending messages asking users to click on a link to confirm their personal information. As a result, victims unknowingly share their personal details with scammers.

Schulman has partnered with mobile-banking app Zelle to raise awareness of scams and how to spot them.

He told Yahoo News: "Scammers target sellers on marketplaces because the average internet sale or seller probably hasn't done it many times.

"Facebook Marketplace probably being one of the biggest [for scams] just because Facebook has the most users. If you don't know the simple few red flags to look out for it can be easy to fall victim."

He added: "Just like every time you fly on an aeroplane, you have to listen to the safety announcement. I think there should be some messaging.

"I think that all marketplaces should really be running better educational prompts."

