BUSINESS events are set to be held across the district as part of the Tendring4Growth business fortnight.

There will be seminars, networking events and a skills fairs to champion different sectors and fantastic hidden businesses from across Tendring.

Events are free, but attendees are asked to book in advance; while some events can be joined virtually.

Mary Newton, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for business and economic growth, said there was an event for every business to come along to.

“Businesses are the life-blood of our local economy, and we are fortunate to have such a variety of sectors operating in Tendring – from tourism to manufacturing, and farming to energy generation,” she said.

“That is why we are holding this fortnight, covering a vast range of topics, to not only take a moment to celebrate what is good, but also look at how we can work together to grow our economy.”

The fortnight launches on October 3 with a breakfast event, Tendring Means Business, with keynote speakers Paul Milsom from Milsom Hotels, Allistair Hunter from DS Group, and Tom West from RentMy.

This is followed the next day with an event around the Tourism, Cultural and Creative sectors, and on Wednesday with a seminar on being part of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme – which TDC has just achieved a Gold Award in.

The ever-popular skills fair returns to the Princes Theatre on October 6 with residents invited to try their hand at various jobs and careers within key sectors across Tendring.

Week two begins with a Women in Business event, followed by a workshop on Reducing Your Carbon Footprint to encourage local firms to get green.

There are also events on green energy and Freeport East, a Field to Fork drop-in for businesses, while the fortnight ends with an invite-only celebration event.

In total nine events will be held across 11 days in October, with full details available at tendringdc.gov.uk/business.