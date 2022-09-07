BEACH hut owners are being urged to be vigilant after troublemakers were spotted running along hut roofs.

A group of yobs were spotted climbing on beach huts in Southcliff, in Walton, over the weekend.

Concerns have been raised over damage to the huts as well as the youngsters putting themselves at risk of injury.

Walton councillor Delyth Miles said she wanted to help young people in the town.

She said: “We are having awful problems with anti-social behaviour, it’s a real concern of mine.

“We don’t want to criminalise young people, but they have to be held to account.

“Residents are genuinely frightened and some were in tears at a meeting.”

Frinton and Walton mayor Terry Allen said issues with antisocial behaviour in the towns has improved since the start of the summer, but that the latest incident is a sign that action still needs to be taken to clampdown on troublemakers.

He said: “There was a much larger anti-social behaviour problem a little while ago, but that had eased off a bit since the police confronted youths at Frinton station.

“Hopefully now the summer holiday is over things will calm down a lot more.

“A lot of the problems came from loud music and noise along the greensward.

“I think the biggest problem now is the nuisance from noisy generators and tents at the greensward.

“There is noise at night with the loud music from partying as well.”

Mr Allen has reiterated he is still working with the police and Tendring Council to resolve issues around antisocial behaviour.

A spokeswoman for the Beach Hut Owners Association of Walton said: “We have had problems with youths running on hut roofs at Southcliff.

“If you spot some antisocial or criminal behaviour at the beach huts, please keep sate, take a photo if possible, and report the incident to Essex Police using their online report form.”

A spokesman for Tendring Council said: “Anti-social behaviour should be reported either to police using 101 or the report it online feature on the Essex Police website, or to the council’s anti-social behaviour team.”

If you have witnessed anti-social behaviour and would like to report what you have seen visit bit.ly/3AS3U5x.