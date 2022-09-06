NORTH Essex’s St Helena Hospice supported almost 2,000 patients and families facing incurable illness and bereavement across the Tendring district in the past year.

A shift in the way the hospice works has seen more than 90 per cent of the care and support the hospice provides given to people in their own homes.

Nicky Coombes, Hospice in the Home matron, said when people think of St Helena Hospice, they often think of the building in Colchester where people are admitted for care.

“In fact the majority of our patients are supported and cared for in their place of residence such as their own home or a care home,” she said.

“By visiting and supporting them and their families at home, we are helping people to make their own choices and live with dignity.

“Hospice care is holistic, meaning we care for the whole person as an individual, and we support their loved ones too at what is a difficult time.”

Hospice in the Home includes nurse specialists, physio and occupational therapists, family support and counsellors and the SinglePoint team, including rapid response nurses, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week every day of the year.

The Virtual Ward healthcare assistants also provide personal care for people at home thought to be in the last 12 weeks of life.

The hospice also works closely with GPs, community nurses and social services to ensure the best possible care is provided to those in need.

Discovering that hospice support happens in people’s homes, came as a surprise to Ricky and Anne Aldons, who live in Harwich.

Ricky was referred to St Helena Hospice a year ago by his oncology specialist after living with prostate cancer for more than 12 years.

A little apprehensive at first, Ricky soon began to look forward to visits to his home from the hospice specialist nurses and rehabilitation team.

Ricky said: “We thought hospice was just right at the end of life.

“Then I met the people and saw how nice they were, and I know now it’s more than for the end of life.

“End of life is there, but there’s a lot happening before that.

“I find it a lovely organisation that hasn’t made me feel gloomy but has livened me up.

“They’re so nice and caring and put us all at ease.

“In fact, every time my hospice nurse visits me at home there is much laughter together, which really makes us feel better and makes all the difference at this difficult time in our lives.

“They put some handrails in at our home so I can get out into the garden which I so love.

“I have a favourite flowering cherry plant which only comes out once a year and I was able to get out there and see it.

“My hospice nurse always asks Anne how she and our daughters and grandchildren are feeling, because they are part of this too.

“It’s so important to me to know they are being wrapped up in the embrace and by looking out for the whole family, the hospice has helped us through so many days.”

Ricky and Anne admit they always make the best of everything, valuing time spent together with their family and friends, even more so after Anne too was diagnosed with cancer.

Anne said: “We feel as though we’ve got an arm around our shoulders.

“Although we knew about the hospice, we didn’t know about what they did in the home – the intricacies of the actual way it works, all the good things that come.

“I don’t feel as worried about the end, which will eventually come for both of us, because I know there’s this organisation that puts its arms around your shoulders.”

St Helena Hospice

Becky Gatt, a clinical nurse specialist, is part of the team which visits people at home in the Tendring district.

She said: “People are usually comfortable in their own homes surrounded by familiar things, and I get a sense of who they are and what’s important to them.

“In their own homes, they may open up more.

“The main thing for me is that they’re comfortable in their surroundings and that just makes it easier to have conversations with people, often difficult conversations.”

Abi Harris, clinical nurse specialist, added: “Looking after people in their own homes gives them a forum to discuss their concerns and worries in a safe environment.

“Being at home allows them to have their own relaxed space to have difficult conversations.

“We’re supporting people in their individual ways to be in the place they want to be at the end of their lives.

“I enjoy meeting different people from different backgrounds and supporting people in their individual ways.

“It’s an honour to be invited into someone’s home and community and to listen to them.”

The sale of St Helena Hospice’s former Tendring day centre, in Jackson Road, has raised £1.2million for the charity to continue its work.

Plans have been approved for the centre to be converted into 18 flats.

St Helena chief executive Mark Jarman-Howe previously said the site was “too big” for the charity’s purposes and “there are other ways to support local people other than paying for a building”.

People in need of any St Helena Hospice service can refer themselves for support online at sthelena.org.uk/referrals or calling SinglePoint on 01206 890 360.