A PAEDOPHILE with a long-standing sexual interest in children has been banned from using the internet… by his mum.

It follows the police finding sickening images of the worst kind on Adam Hart’s laptop when they raided his bedroom in Carnarvon Road, Clacton.

Judge Timothy Walker lambasted the 31-year-old for causing youngsters to “suffer for the rest of their lives” due to his consumption of indecent images of children.

But the judge took an “exceptional course” during Hart’s sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday and spared him a prison sentence.

The court heard Hart, who volunteers at a community garden scheme, was found to be in possession of 934 shocking pictures and videos of children, spanning Category A, B and C, on November 30, 2020.

“The majority of images involved young teenage males and pre-teens being penetrated. A child aged between two and three was also included,” said Samantha Lowther, prosecuting.

Police officers also found evidence of Hart using an online sexting forum on his laptop, as well as child pornography and beastility.

The prosecutor added the defendant has a “significant antecedent history” which in the past has seen him touch the genitals of a five-year-old child unsolicited as a result of intrusive thoughts.

Subagarey Pathmanathan, mitigating, told the court Hart has learning difficulties and his house is, in fact, a bedroom within a care home.

“He does keep a log of what he is to do when confronted by his devious thoughts,” said Ms Pathmanathan, who argued a prison sentence would set back Hart’s rehabilitation.

“Every two or three weeks he goes to see his mother in Thurrock. She has imposed an internet ban for whenever he visits and ensures he doesn’t leave unsupervised.

“[Rehabilitation] is a very real chance for Mr Hart to finally get the help he has very much needed for some time now.”

Hart admitted three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

Judge Walker sentenced him to a three year community order and ordered him to undertake 90 days of a rehabilitation requirement, while he will be electronically tagged 24 hours a day for one year.

Hart was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for five years.