A PICTURE house renowned for its affordability has decided to not increase ticket prices, ensuring everyone has access to the movies during the cost-of-living crisis.

Clacton Century Cinema, in Pier Avenue, currently charges its customers just £3.50 to watch the latest films during the week and £4.50 on the weekend.

In response soaring energy and fuel costs, many companies are being forced to raise the prices of their product in order to cover the difference they are having to fork out.

Bosses at the entertainment complex, however, have vowed to keep their prices down as way of supporting their loyal cinema-goers down.

A spokesman for the cinema said: “Life isn’t easy right now and everything seems to be increasing. You know what isn’t increasing? Our ticket prices.

“We understand a lot of people are currently feeling the pinch, rising costs are certainly hitting everybody hard.

“We want to reassure all of our customers, past, current or future, our standard weekday ticket prices will remain the same for the foreseeable future.

“We may not be able to reduce energy prices, or lower petrol prices, but we can maintain affordable entertainment for our local community.

“We want to keep cinema accessible for everyone, regardless of the circumstances. We hope everyone who comes to visit us enjoys their few hours of escapism.”