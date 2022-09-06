A CARE home opened its doors to families, friends and loved ones for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic for a celebratory event.

Corner Lodge, in Meadow Way, Jaywick, hosted its special tropical-themed Summer Party much to the enjoyment of elderly residents.

During the afternoon bash, smiling guests were treated to musical entertainment, tasty barbecue food, a joyous atmosphere and much more.

Throughout the day, exotic beverages were also on offer from the home’s decorated bar and some residents and loved ones even had a little boogie.

Charice Dawson, organiser and activities co-ordinator at Corner Lodge, said she was truly moved by the event and seeing so many families in one place again.

She said: “It was amazing and quite emotional to see so many families, including grandchildren come in to see the residents.

“It just did not seem real seeing all the families walk through the door at last all together.

“We do, of course, have visiting by appointment at other times, but it is not the same as having lots of people here all at once, dancing and singing together.

“It has been a long time coming for everyone. Thank you to everyone who came and everyone who helped out really means a lot to us all.”

Like many other care homes across the country, Corner Lodge imposed a strict lockdown back in March 2020 in order to protect its residents from Covid-19.

Despite enduring incredibly difficult times, workers at the facility ensured spirits were kept high and even helped residents write heart-warming messages to their loved ones on the outside.

A spokesman for Corner Lodge added: “It’s been so long since we’ve been able to have family and friends in to celebrate with our residents.

“Most importantly, residents enjoyed some quality time with the staff, their families and loved ones.”