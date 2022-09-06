SPACEMAN star Sam Ryder has revealed details about his much-anticipated debut album.

The avid TikTok singer rose to stardom when he finished runner-up in this year’s Eurovision

Maldon's Sam led the country to second place in Eurovision earlier this year, scoring the UK its best result since 1998 and its first top three since 2002.

Since his success, Sam has performed at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert and at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

On August 19, he released his follow-up single, Somebody and on September 2, released Living Without You, a collaboration with Sigala and David Guetta.

Now, he is preparing to release his debut album, There’s Nothing But Space, Man!, announcing it is coming this autumn.

In a statement, Sam said: "This year for myself and the team has been one filled with so many blessings, opportunities and dreams coming to fruition.

"To create a body of work throughout this time representing aspects of our journey feels like the highest honour and a beautiful way to redirect the flow of energy back to the people who are making this whirlwind possible - you.

“Biggest thank yous, and I hope you enjoy it.”

The album will be released on November 18.