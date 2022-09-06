TROPHIES dating from before the Second World War have been found in the darker recesses of the Frinton Lawn Tennis Club committee room.
Association Croquet Tournament took place in the newly opened Frinton Croquet Club and the winners walked out with historic trophies for winning the Founders Cup competition and the Coaches Cup competition.
The two tiny solid silvers cups date back to 1936 and 1937 and were made by Etoile Vainer in Sheffield.
Members were amazed by the little treasures and commented by saying: "Although they aren't big, the quality is clearly excellent."
The final for the Coaches Cup between Anne Evander and Richard Everett was a keenly anticipated match with Richard taking an early lead which turned into victory.
The doubles Founders Cup final between Ann Evander and Gillian Greenslade against John and Susie Anderson went head-to-head and in the end, the trophy was awarded to the Andersons.
The new croquet club plays at the Frinton Lawn Tennis Club and new members are welcome to join.
Games are played every Wednesday and Saturday afternoon between May and September from 3pm to 5pm.
