THE former home secretary has said she looks forward to focusing on Witham after resigning from the cabinet yesterday.

Witham MP Priti Patel announced she is stepping down from the Government and her role as Home Secretary as Boris Johnson’s term as Prime Minister ends.

Ms Patel served as Home Secretary in the cabinet throughout Boris Johnson’s three-year administration.

The MP says she led an ambitious package of reforms and investment in policing, counter-terrorism activities, a new plan for immigration, and support for victims of crime.

She says this has included record investment in the police, including funding hundreds more police officers in Essex, the introduction of a new points-based immigration system, and new laws to protect borders and tackle illegal migration.

Ms Patel adds that has also delivered new laws and support for victims of domestic abuse, tougher punishments for sex offenders, and robust action to tackle serious violent and organised crime, drug dealing and county lines.

Under her leadership at the Home Office, she says the UK has also led global efforts to combat international terrorism and threats to global security, put sanctions in place on more than 1,000 individuals and 100 organisations linked to Putin, and provided safe routes for those fleeing the war in Ukraine and the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Ms Patel added: “It has been a great honour and privilege to serve our country as Home Secretary.

“Over the last three years, I have worked to keep our country safe, given our police the investment and tools they need to tackle crime brought in new laws to protect victims of domestic abuse, and reformed our immigration and asylum system.

“I am proud of my record in office and full of admiration and respect for all those who work for the police, security and intelligence services, border control, and law enforcement to deliver our policies to protect the public and keep the country safe.

“As I return to the backbenches in parliament, I look forward to continuing to be a strong voice for Witham in Westminster and champion the many causes, campaigns and policies I have stood up for inside and outside of Government.”