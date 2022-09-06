BEACONS of green light will shine out across Clacton next month as landmarks join the campaign to encourage us all to think about how we can support suicide prevention.

In Essex alone, in 2019, 111 people took their own life.

So, from September 5 to 10, organisations, people and communities across Essex are lighting up buildings and landmarks green, the colour of the world suicide prevention campaign, as part of the ‘Creating hope through light’ event.

Clacton Pier and Clacton Town Hall will join the event.

The week-long event follows on from the success of the campaign last December in

It is a joint initiative from Mid and South Essex Integrated Care System and Thurrock and Brentwood Mind, part of their #LetsTalkAboutSuicideEssex campaign, and is supported by Tendring Council.

It is aimed at reducing the stigma around talking about suicide and encourages people to take free online suicide prevention training.

Peter Harris, chairman of Tendring Council said this was an important issue in Tendring.

“Unfortunately suicide rates are particularly high in Tendring, and aside from our operational work with partners to support those at risk, anything we can do to raise awareness – such as this excellent initiative – has to be a good thing,” he said.

Find out more at letstalkaboutsuicideessex.co.uk.