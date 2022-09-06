CHARITIES and community groups which “go that extra mile” were celebrated and treated to an exciting day at a seaside attraction by a fast-food restaurant.

McDonald’s, which is part of the Tendring and Colchester-serving CGN Restaurants Ltd, held its Big Day Out on behalf of a whole host of dedicated local causes.

Everyone from volunteers at Colchester Foodbank and UTurn4Support to workers at Lads Need Dads and TeenTalk were gifted a trip to Clacton Pier.

Representatives from the Tendring District Youth Football Club and Parkeston Welfare Park FC, two clubs sponsored by McDonald’s, also got in on the action.

The event is the restaurant’s way of thanking charities and groups in the area which go above and beyond, even when experiencing a tough times.

Craig Newnes, McDonald’s franchisee, said: “With the increasing cost of living and everybody feeling the pinch.

“This was an opportunity to recognise and say a big thank you to the volunteers and supporters of the charities we work with and all that go that extra mile.

“It was lovely to see 130 people running around on the Pier, with smiles on their faces forgetting about day to day problems they are facing.

“This was a great day out and thank you to Clacton Pier for also supporting our community event.”