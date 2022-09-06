Universal Credit claimant as well as those on other benefits could receive a welcome cash boost to help with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis this Christmas.

As energy bills soar, those eligible will receive a cash boost of £10 fro the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Although it is a relatively a small amount, will not need to be repaid and will not affect any other benefits you may receive, reports The Sun.

Liz Truss reveals plans to tackle soaring energy bills as PM

When will I receive the Christmas bonus and how will it be paid?





The Christmas bonus will be paid automatically so there is no need to claim, and the payment will be received before Christmas.

The Christmas cash boost will be paid directly into the same bank account where benefit payments are usually paid.

If you’re unsure whether you have received the payment, it should should show up in your bank statement as “DWP XB” or something similar over the festive period.

Who is eligible for the DWP Christmas bonus?





To be eligible for the payment, you must be receiving one of the following benefits along with Universal Credit.

You will need to be receiving the relevant benefits in qualifying week, which will most likely be the first week of December.

A full list of eligible benefits includes:

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Child Disability Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

Contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (once the main phase of the benefit is entered after the first 13 weeks of claim)

Disability Living Allowance

Incapacity Benefit at the long-term rate

Industrial Death Benefit (for widows or widowers)

Mobility Supplement

Pension Credit - the guarantee element

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

State Pension (including Graduated Retirement Benefit)

Severe Disablement Allowance (transitionally protected)

Unemployability Supplement or Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

War Disablement Pension at State Pension age

War Widow’s Pension

Widowed Mother’s Allowance

Widowed Parent’s Allowance

Widow’s Pension

To qualify for the payment, as well as receiving one of the above benifits, you will also need to be a resident of one of six areas.

To receive the Christmas bonus you will ave to live in the UK, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, Gibralter, Switzerland or any other European Economic Area (EEA).