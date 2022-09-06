A city in Lancashire has been named one of the ugliest in the UK and the least attractive in the county.

According to the study by Atlas Ceramics, Lancaster is the tenth ugliest in the UK with Derry, Durham, Sunderland and other cities also making the list.

It was the only Lancashire city to make the top 10 list.

Despite what you may be thinking, this survey has rated cities on the looks of its inhabitants, it is instead ranked areas by their urban architecture.

The study has analysed the number of boutique hotels, listed buildings and monuments, interior designers and architects in each UK destination to reveal the ugliest locations in the country.

Lancaster received a 2.92 out of 10.

While it has the highest percentage of boutique hotels on the top 10 list (40 per cent) it had a limited number of interior designers (10.1 per 100,000 people) and only two listed buildings and monuments per square kilometre.

However, we think the city has a lot to offer and there are many beautiful aspects of Lancaster.

The city is home to the Grade-II listed Ashton Memorial Gardens and Williamson Park, which is filled with plenty of woodland walks and play areas.

The park is also home to the Butterfly House, home to hundreds of exotic butterflies, and a stunning castle that is also loaded with history.

There is also a scheduled monument in the city; part of a Roman fort and its associated vicus and remains of a pre-Conquest monastery and a Benedictine priory on Castle Hill, as well as the scheduled Skerton Bridge.

The Grade-II listed Lancaster Cemetery dates back almost 170 years, and the city also is home to hundreds of listed buildings.

According to the Lancaster Council website the historic city of Lancaster is a “fabulous place to live.”

They said: “It’s a heady mix of culture, countryside, high quality schools, one of the UK’s best universities on the doorstep and with a wide selection of affordable housing, Lancaster and its surrounding towns and villages offer a great lifestyle choice.

“Family days out are widely catered for. Whether it’s cycling all the way from Glasson Dock to Morecambe on the district’s famous network of dedicated cycle pathways or visiting one of Lancaster’s five museums or exploring our famous castle there is always plenty on offer.

“Leisure facilities abound, including the impressive council-run Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, the subject of a recent £5 million refit.”