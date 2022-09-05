A TOP floor flat near the seafront in Clacton is set to go under the auctioneer's hammer.

The one-bedroom property, in Freeland Road, is being offered with a leasehold guide price of £60,000 to £70,000.

It is among 162 lots in the latest auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The auction ends later this month.

Regional director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “Currently let at £7,800 per annum on an assured shorthold tenancy, we consider this flat to be perfect for continued investment.

“It is situated in a three-storey building on Freeland Road which runs parallel with Marine Parade West and the seafront."

Tenure is the remainder of a 999-year lease from March 25, 1988, at a current ground rental of £250 per annum.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The current auction, the sixth of eight this year, ends on September 21. Go to https://www.cliveemson.co.uk for more details.