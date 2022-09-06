A MUSIC and arts festival’s positive role in the community has been reinforced by the distribution of more than £1,500 from its wellbeing fun dand a collaboration with a football team.

Brightlingsea WinterFest’s wellbeing fund has helped residents fund activities to improve their mental and physical health.

Tickets for sessions at Brightlingsea Lido, horse riding lessons for children with disabilities, family gym membership, holiday outdoor activities, piano lessons and gardening tools for a project for young people were among the requests granted.

The WinterFest Logo has also been included on Brightlingsea Regent Football Club’s away kit.

Dave Griffiths, co-founder of Brightlingsea WinterFest, said: “We are delighted to have been able to distribute the latest round of grants from our wellbeing fund, thanks to the generosity of audiences at this year's WinterFest.

“The grants have made a great difference to people's lives, especially at a time when so many are struggling to pay for anything extra for their families to improve their wellbeing.

“We are also delighted that Brightlingsea Regent Football Club have literally taken Brightlingsea WinterFest to their hearts and will be sporting the WinterFest logo on their shirts for their away games this season.”

George Jones, media officer for Brightlingsea Regent Football Club, added: “We felt that the mission and aims of WinterFest form a vital part of the community and we wanted to help them promote awareness of their WinterFest Wellbeing Fund.”