RESIDENTS are being asked to have their say over major plans for to regenerate the UK’s most deprived area.

A new draft masterplan for Jaywick, which includes the development of 222 homes, a village centre and village square on council-owned land in Lotus Way, was backed by Tendring Council bosses in June.

It is hoped there could be a small supermarket, nursery and GP surgery, as well as the creation of an embankment on the beach, making the seafront Brooklands road one-way, and redeveloping empty plots.

The council has already ruled out compulsory purchase orders – a controversial option considered as part of a previous unpopular masterplan for Jaywick in 2006.

A consultation is now taking place to find out what local residents would like to see happen in Jaywick.

Paul Honeywood, cabinet member with special responsibility for Jaywick, said: “If we are going to successfully build a bright future for Jaywick, then we have to consider the big picture and strategy for the area.

“We have already done great work there over several years now, and need to keep that going through a Place Plan and design guide.

The council is also consulting on its draft Design Guide for Jaywick Sands, which sets out minimum design needs for new builds in the area.

Results from the consultation will allow the council to fine-tune proposals into a more detailed plan for consideration.

To find out more about drop-in events or to have your say, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/jaywicksandsconsultations.

The consultation ends on October 17.