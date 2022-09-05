Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Link

Link (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Chow Chow

Colour - Brown

Link is a dog looking for a new home after coming into the care of Danaher Animal Home and would love to find someone with experience of the Chow breed.

He loves a brush but loves cuddles more and will often roll about with you for lots of attention. He's a laid-back character and takes everything in his stride.

Link would be suitable for families with children that have lived or had frequent contact with dogs.

If you want to adopt Link you can view their full profile here.

Magnus

Magnus (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old (appox.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

Magnus was brought into the RSPCA after being found living outdoors and he is now looking for a more comfortable life.

He is described by the RSPCA as having a loving nature and sweet demeanour, and may be able to live with another cat.

Additionally, he could live with a family with secondary school age children and would need to be able to go outside and explore.

If you want to adopt Magnus you can view their full profile here.

Hawthorne

Hawthorne (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - One-year-old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

Hawthorne was brought into the RSPCA after being found living as a stray. For at least some of his young life he has had to fend for himself living outdoors in difficult conditions.

He is understandably shy and will need a patient owner who is able to give him the time and space he needs to settle in to his new life.

Hawthorne would need to be the only cat in the home and could live with secondary school children.

If you want to adopt Hawthorne you can view their full profile here.

Dexter

Dexter (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Six years old (approx.)

Breed - German Shepherd

Colour - Black and Tan

Dexter is an energetic and eager-to-please German Shepherd cross who is quite food-motivated.

He will do ‘sit’ and ‘paw’ movements and would benefit from some further positive reinforcement training.

The RSPCA are unsure how much socialisation he has had so any potential adopters would need to be patient and reassuring to help him flourish.

Dexter will also need an adult-only home with a secure garden.

If you want to adopt Dexter you can view their full profile here.