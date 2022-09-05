YOUNG sailors take part in fun festivities during yacht club's annual cadet week

Walton and Frinton Yacht Club hosted fleet racing, jolly sailing and other festivities during the event, which finished on Sunday.

A total of 44 cadets also enjoyed beach games, a sunset seal trip, movie night and the cadet week dinner.

Heidi Wright, training centre principal and chief sailing instructor, thanked the cadets and their families for taking part.

She said: “Day one saw light winds with plenty of sunshine and as the event went on the wind gradually increased.

“This made for perfect conditions for cadets to build their confidence in stronger winds, as well as make sensible decisions on preparing their boat for stronger wind conditions.

“The regatta and championship fleets managed 11 races during the week which included racing round the island.”

During cadet week, there was also a 'zero to hero 'event for the yacht club’s young sailors.

Wilfred Atkins won the event with Stanley Robinson finishing second and Sophia Hill finishing third.

Cadet week is open to members, non-members, sailors and non-sailors aged eight to 18.

