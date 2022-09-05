BRAINTREE TOWN have been handed a mouthwatering derby at HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS in the FA Cup second qualifying round.
FA CUP!— Braintree Town FC (@braintreetownfc) September 5, 2022
The Iron have been given a very local draw as we travel to @officialswifts on Saturday 17th September!#COYI #PubTeamFromEssex #AngeloHarropsIronArmy pic.twitter.com/ekLhAYo8Lr
Angelo Harrop's side will travel to Scraley Road to take on their Pitching In Isthmian League division north opponents, for a place in the third qualifying round.
We will face @braintreetownfc at home in the @EmiratesFACup second qualifying round 🏆— Heybridge Swifts FC (@officialswifts) September 5, 2022
Tie to be played on 17th September. pic.twitter.com/rI3syf9GIn
MALDON AND TIPTREE have been given a home draw against Hornchurch.
The Jammers booked their place in the second qualifying round thanks to a 2-1 win over Haringey Borough, at the weekend.
The Jammers have been drawn at home against Hornchurch in the Second Qualifying Round of the @EmiratesFACup. 👇🏼#Jammers 🍓 #MALHOR— Maldon & Tiptree FC (@MaldonTiptreeFC) September 5, 2022
Meanwhile, BRIGHTLINGSEA REGENT will visit fellow Essex side Waltham Abbey in the second qualifying round, following today's draw.
The R's beat Mildenhall Town to make progress in this season's competition.
We will travel to @walthamabbeyfc in the second round qualifying of the @EmiratesFACup!— Brightlingsea Regent FC (@Brightlingseafc) September 5, 2022
*Our visit to Kingstonian (originally on the 17th) will be rescheduled.#UpTheRs 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/elSZwiJLd0
Ties will be played on September 17.
