BRAINTREE TOWN have been handed a mouthwatering derby at HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

 

Angelo Harrop's side will travel to Scraley Road to take on their Pitching In Isthmian League division north opponents, for a place in the third qualifying round.

MALDON AND TIPTREE have been given a home draw against Hornchurch.

The Jammers booked their place in the second qualifying round thanks to a 2-1 win over Haringey Borough, at the weekend.

Meanwhile, BRIGHTLINGSEA REGENT will visit fellow Essex side Waltham Abbey in the second qualifying round, following today's draw.

The R's beat Mildenhall Town to make progress in this season's competition.

Ties will be played on September 17.